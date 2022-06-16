Police says Dua was not abducted, requests court to dismiss the case

The Karachi police submitted on Thursday challan in Dua Zehra abduction case in the court of Judicial Magistrate (East) requesting it to dismiss the case by declaring it Class C.

According to the challan, the police said it found no evidence that Dua was abducted. The investigation revealed that she had gone to Punjab of her free will.

The police quoting the medical reported submitted in Sindh High Court said that Dua’s age lies between 16 to 17 years.

It was further stated that the marriage of Dua Zahra took place in Lahore not in Karachi so the Sindh Child Act does not apply and also she has recorded her statement before the Sindh High Court and Magistrate that she has married of her free will.

It maintained that Section 216 of the Pakistan Penal Code that deals with harbouring offenders does not apply in the case. The police also said that they found Nikah Khawan Ghulam Mustafa and witness Ali Asghar found innocent on this charge, the police said. It would be unfair to keep both the accused in custody.

It requested the court to terminate the case by declaring the FIR Class C.

“C” class summary report is issued by the police in matters where criminal case was filed but it found no evidence.

The case

Dua had gone missing from Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area in April. Her disappearance made headlines after Dua’s father, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, posted a video on social media, urging people to look for his daughter.

However, Dua has maintained in multiple videos that she had left her parents’ home of her own volition to marry Zaheer and insisted that she was of legal age for marriage, contrary to the age being claimed by her parents.

The police, later, traced her to Pakpattan in Punjab and shortly after being traced she released a video statement urging her family and the authorities not to harass her as she had contracted the marriage of free will.

Zehra also said that she was of the legal age to make decisions on marriage independently.

The police produced Zehra and her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed before a Lahore court, which allowed the girl to go with Zaheer after she said she was 18 and not 14.

At the time, officials told SAMAA TV that officers sought custody of the teenager to bring her back to Karachi for further investigations, including a bone test to determine the actual age of the girl.

However, Zehra told the judicial magistrate that she was 18 and had married Zaheer of her free will adding that neither anyone had kidnapped her nor did she want to go to Darul Aman.

She spoke as Zaheer was removed from the courtroom.

Police officials later told reporters that they had ‘released’ Zehra and her ’husband.

Punjab police along with an investigator from the AVCC of the Sindh Police from Karachi had been working on her case.

Her family, meanwhile, maintained that their daughter was barely 14-years-old and thus under the legal age for marriage and that she had been coerced into marriage by an older man.