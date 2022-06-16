Imran Khan says NSC agreed on ‘interference’, asks if probe wasn’t necessary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan says the US conspiracy against his government was evident from the fact that the officials of the US Embassy met the lawmakers of the party who later voted against him in the no-confidence motion leading to his ouster.

He was addressing the lawyers in an event organized by the Islamabad High Court Bar (IHCB) in Islamabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan said a US official also met PTI’s Atif Khan and tried to convince him to bring a no-confidence motion against KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Further elaborating his point of view, he asked, “Can anyone think the officials of the Pakistani embassy [in US] meeting American lawmakers?”

“What does the constitution say about the market of turncoats at the Sindh House?”

He said if the nation would not resist the US alleged threat, no prime minister in the future would dare to stand against the foreign powers.

He said the National Security Council (NSC) had endorsed ‘interference’ through its press release and asked why a probe into it was not necessary.

PTI chairman said ex-president Pervez Musharraf sank to the knees after receiving a US threat following the World Trade tragedy, adding that consequently Pakistan was pushed into the war on terror which was never its fight.

He said that President Dr Arif Alvi had sent a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) for a probe into the alleged threat letter.

PTI chairman reiterated that he is a pacifist and doesn’t believe in military solutions, but an independent foreign policy was an integral for becoming a sovereign country.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, the former prime minister said that he had warned the neutrals that Pakistan was on a path of progress and could not afford destabilization.

He said, “Nobody knows the Americans better than me . . The more you are going to bow before them, they would keep demanding you to ‘do more’ but they would respect you if you stood by your stance.”

The former prime minister said the rule of law has in the country been strangled to death as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been apparently abolished.

He said the Parliament has no legitimacy left as Raja Riaz, a PTI turncoat and who has announced to contest next elections on PML-N ticket, has become the opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA).

Imran Khan said the incumbent government has removed all officials in the FIA who were investigating corruption cases against them.

He said the absence of rule of law ushers in economic devastation in a country. “Tell me about a country which is prosperous without the rule of law,” he contended.

PTI chairman said all institutions that are meant to protect the sovereignty of the state are in extremis after the ‘crooks’ have been imposed on the country.

He said that the incumbent government is only interested in taking NRO-2 instead of improving the country’s economy.

He feared that if the current economic condition persists, the country might reach a point where it has to compromise on its sovereignty as he cited the example of the Soviet Union which was strong militarily, but the economic woes led to its disintegration.

Imran Khan said the first two years of his government were the toughest, but they sailed through it. However, the country has once again been brought to the brink of bankruptcy.

The former prime minister said the market is not trusting the current government and the economic condition is coming to the boil while Pakistan’s friendly countries have also refused to help them because they know the government doesn’t have public support.

Imran Khan reiterated that the only solution to the crisis is the fresh general elections while hinting at announcing another long march.

He urged the lawyers to stay ready as he would soon give a call for a ‘powerful show’.