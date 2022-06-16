Sinking rupee, soaring taxes: What petrol may cost next month

When the PML-N-led government took power in early April, the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee slumped from Rs184 to Rs180 riding on the back of hopes for an economic revival of the country. The positive sentiment, however, could not last long.

By the time Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from Saudi Arabia the US dollar was trading at Rs185. As soon as it became clear that old friends would not immediately offer financial assistance to Pakistan, the US dollar climbed rapidly and by May 19 it breached the Rs200 mark.

Arab countries have delayed their aid until Pakistan secures a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on resuming the $6 billion loan program. The government’s failure to reach a deal with the IMF or win aid from friendly nations, has sent the rupee value in a downward spiral and the US dollar soared past the Rs206 mark on Wednesday, making all the imports expensive for Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, many commodities have already seen a price surge on the international market following the reopening of global economies in the post-pandemic world.

Oil is one of the most essential commodities that we continue to import despite rising global prices, but the depreciation of the rupee value has made it twice as much expensive for us than for many other nations.

And on top of it, the government wants to earn revenue from petroleum products to meet its expenditure but more importantly to placate the IMF.

Fall of the rupee

The rupee has lost its value by Rs22, or 12%, against the US dollar under the current government in a replay of events from 2018 when its value slumped from Rs123 to Rs130 (a 6% change) against the US dollar in less than two months after Imran Khan took power in August. By July 2019, when the IMF approved the $6 billion loan for Pakistan, the US dollar was trading at around Rs159 after appreciating by Rs36, or 29%, in less than a year.

Between Imran Khan taking power and Pakistan reaching a deal with the IMF the rupee lost 29% of its value

In a country that imported $65.5 billion worth of goods and services, including oil, in the first ten months of this fiscal year, the declining rupee value bodes ill for all. However, the transport sector faces a severe crisis. From people commuting daily to workplaces to transporters moving consumer goods everyone has to re-think and replan now.

As the Ukraine war pushed up global commodity prices, the shock was inevitable, but it did not have to be this strong if the government had reined in the rising US dollar value.

How Ogra calculates petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) computes the weighted average price of petrol before it enters the supply network of Oil Marketing Companies and is eventually sold at petrol pumps. The calculation takes into account Free On Board (FOB) price — the price before adding import incidentals (also known as cost and freight charges) and customs duty. FOB price could also be seen as preloaded cost of a product.

This price truly reflects the change in the international market price. For example, 92 RON petrol which cost $106.622 a barrel at the end of February — when then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a price reduction of Rs10 per litre — now costs $143.974 a barrel. Petrol 95 RON cost $109.244 then and costs $143.947 now.

After calculation weighted average FOB price, Ogra then adds import incidentals and a 10% customs duty and the total cost is multiplied by the average value of the Pakistani rupee to obtain the base price of petrol, also known as ‘PSO cost of supply’ and ‘ex-refinery price.’ On June 13, Ogra calculated this price at Rs220 per litre.

When petrol enters the supply network, other costs and profit margins are also added. For example, this month’s calculation show that the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) of Rs4.59, Oil Marketing Companies’ margin of Rs3.68 and dealers’ commission of Rs4.90 per litre were added to base price to bring the notified price to Rs233.89 per litre.

FOB price truly reflects the change in world prices regardless of local currency value

A small “pump wise” cost is also added before petrol is made available at pumps. This is also notified by Ogra and may vary in different locations and at the pumps operated by different companies. For example, on June 15, Ogra notified Rs233.89 per litre petrol price but — with “pump wise” cost addition — it allowed state-run PSO to sell its Altron petrol product at Rs234.41 at some fuel stations and at Rs235.95 at others.

Since FOB price reflects the change in the international price, it could give us a good idea of what Pakistani consumers stand to lose due to the declining rupee.

For June 15 notification, the Ogra calculated base price using an average exchange rate of Rs200.476/US$. At this rate, the FOB price for petrol 95 RON — which is supplied at pumps — turns out to be Rs189 per litre. Had the rupee not been depreciated by Rs22 in the past two months, this price would have been at Rs173 per litre.

Consumers are losing Rs16 per litre due to the falling rupee.

Can petrol become even more expensive

But this does not end here. As mentioned earlier, the US dollar shot past the Rs206 mark on Wednesday. If the greenback settles there against the rupee, petrol would cost Rs5 per litre more even if the oil price remains unchanged luckily.

It seems we are running out of luck.

Over 60% of Pakistan’s oil imports consist of refined petroleum products and only around 40% of crude oil. Pakistan imports Arab Gulf gasoline and gasoil when it comes to refined products. In India, too, petrol prices are determined on the basis of Arab Gulf prices. Since June 13, when the Ogra last computed FOB prices, the price of the Arab Gulf has increased by around $4 per barrel. This adds another Rs5 per litre to the price of petrol.

The federal government in its budget estimates for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 has indicated that it will be re-imposing the petroleum development levy (PDL) to collect Rs750 billion under this head.

The IMF is still not content and wants the government to impose the general sales tax (GST) at the rate of 17% as well.

If the government decides to go with its decision of reintroducing PDL and gives in to IMF demands on GST, petrol may cost anywhere between Rs305 and Rs315 by the next month depending on international prices and decisions made at the finance ministry.

How much the govt earns

Although the government currently does not charge GST and PDL on petroleum products it continues to collect 10% customs duty. This is the only tax levied by the government on petroleum products at the moment.

In the event the government reimposes PDL at the rate of Rs30 per litre and GST at the rate of 17%, it will be earning around Rs95 per litre on petrol, with the following estimate breakup: Around Rs20 in customs duty, Rs30 in PDL, and around Rs45 in GST.

Taxes on imports present a key source of revenue for the government and amount to above 50% of total revenue generation.