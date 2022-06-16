Pakistan blind cricketer’s world record broken

Australian cricketer Steffan Nero has broken the world record for highest individual score in blind cricket.

Steffan Nero scored an unbeaten 309 from 140 balls against New Zealand to set a new world record, which went past the 264 not out scored by Pakistan’s Masood Jan in 1998. He smashed 49 fours and a six in his belligerent knock, which came on the back of two T20 centuries earlier this month.

After the match, Nero shed light on his wonderful knock while also praising the support he received from other members of the team.

“It’s the first time I’ve played an ODI in a while,” Nero was quoted as saying by News Corp. “It got difficult at stages. There were times when I was getting quite tired, mentally as well, and I thought I was going to get out.”

“For any fully-sighted cricketer to bat for that amount of overs is tough, for blind cricketers, we use so much more energy to concentrate — the glare becomes a big factor as well. I was really well supported by the other boys and I definitely didn’t do it alone. People around me were just telling me to push. I was that knackered but kept finding it in me to keep pushing,” he added.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet but as the days and weeks pass, I think I’ll realise what an achievement it is.”