PM Shehbaz blames IMF-PTI deal for petrol price hike

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Thursday that he will reveal the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal soon by taking the nation into confidence.

The government has increased petrol prices by Rs24.03 to Rs233.89 per litre in a third major price hike in less than 20 days. People have been accusing the government of callousness for mercilessly burdening low-income earners with the immense weight of the new fuel prices.

Over this, the prime minister took on Twitter explaining that “the government has left with no choice but to raise the fuel prices due to IMF deal that PTI govt signed.”

The PM said he will take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF and PTI deal soon.

“I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with IMF and took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth. How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing? Details soon,” he lambasted Imran Khan.

The prime minister, further, expressed that the country will get out of these economic difficulties.