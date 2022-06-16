Florentino Perez hints at potential Kylian Mbappe signing in future

When Kylian Mbappe opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), we all thought that his dream of representing Real Madrid is over. However, this might not be the case anymore.

In an interview with Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has hinted the he didn’t close the door to signing him down the line.

“The Mbappe I wanted was the one that dreamed of Real Madrid,” he said during the interview. “Signing him in three years? I don’t know… in the space of 3 years, we could all be bald [anything can happen].”

“This Mbappe, is not Mbappe. A player that refuses to do an act of sponsorship with his national team, I don’t want. I thought that he had a dream, but sometimes they [dreams] can’t be realised because of external causes.”

He went on to add that the situation from Mbappe’s end was changed just in 15 days because of the political pressure and the economic factor.

“He didn’t betray me. He transmitted his dream to play at Real Madrid,” Perez said. “And it’s true. Last August PSG didn’t want to sell. We waited a year and he kept saying the same thing.”

French president Emmanuel Macron also called Mbappe during the saga, which was later confirmed by the player.

“That call from French President was confirmed by the man himself,” Perez said. “No doubt there was a certain degree of pressure placed on Mbappe and the financial package would have been significant.”

Mbappe’s contract at Paris will see him stay at the club until 2025 for £650,000-per-week.

PSG put together a staggering deal in which Mbappe will have control over image rights and receive a £126million signing-on bonus.