Karachi NA-240 by-polls: MQM-P edges past TLP to secure victory in ‘neck-to-neck’ race

MQM-Pakistan has edged past TLP in a neck-to-neck race to clinch victory in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, according to unofficial results from all 309 polling stations.

In a low turnout of just 8.38percent, MQM-P’s Muhammad Abubakr secured 10,683 votes, followed by TLP’s Shahzada Shehbaz with 10,614 votes. MQM-Haqeeqi’s candidate Syed Rafiuddin came in at third position with 8,383 votes. PPP’s Nasir Raheem and PSP’s Shabir Qaimkhani are at fourth and fifth positions with 5,248 and 4,797 votes respectively.

In a statement, TLP said it rejects the results. A statement released by the party said it will go to the courts against the results.

Clash between PSP, TLP

Earlier, one person was killed, while nine got injured as violent clashes between the supporters of PSP and TLP erupted outside a polling station in Landhi No 6 area of the constituency, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the police, the violence erupted when leader of one of the parties, along with 400 workers, tried to enter a polling station by force. The activists of the other party tried to stop them which led to the clashes.

The workers attacked each other with sticks and iron rods but the situation turned violent when they started firing upon each other.

Both, PSP and TLP, have accused each other for firing on their leaders’ cars.

PSP claimed the car of its leader Anees Qaimkhani was fired upon which injured another leader Iftikhar Alam. However, the police said it couldn’t verify the claim.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho told SAMAA Digital that Korangi SSP has been directed to contact Qaimkhani and locate the vehicle that came under attack. There is no evidence as yet that Qaimkhani’s vehicle came under attack, he added.

In a statement released to the press, TLP also claimed that three leaders and several party workers were injured as PSP workers opened fire in Landhi No 6 area.

However, these claims were also not confirmed by the police.

The contest

Voting for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 began Thursday morning which continued till 5pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali on April 19. He was elected from NA-240 on MQM-Pakistan’s ticket in 2018 general elections.

There are a total of 529,855 registered voters in the constituency, including 2,94,385 male and 2,35,470 female voters.

As many as seven candidates from different political parties such as Mohajir Qoumi Movement-Haqeeqi (MQM-Haqiqi), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 18 independent candidates ran for the vacant seat.

Tough fight is expected between Rafiuddin Faisal of MQM-Haqeeqi, Shabir Qaim Khani of PSP, Nasir Lodhi of PPP and Shahzada Shahbaz of TLP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which currently has most MNAs from Karachi, has boycotted the by-poll. The Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been running a campaign for the rights of Karachi, is also not taking part in the election.

Security plan

Over 309 polling stations had been constituted in the constituency, of which 203 polling stations had been declared very sensitive and 106 were termed sensitive.

According to the Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, a security plan had been prepared in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the district administration.

About 1,500 police personnel were deployed at polling stations for security. 12 to 16 police officers kept patrolling at each polling station.

A reserve force had also been deployed to avoid the risk of a collision between the workers and supporters of contesting parties.