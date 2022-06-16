Karachi NA-240 by-poll: MQM-Haqiqi leads as TLP & MQM-P trail behind

Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM), formerly known as MQM–Haqiqi, is leading the by-poll in NA-240 constituency of Karachi followed by TLP and MQM-P respectively, unofficial results of 66 polling stations revealed.

The total votes obtained by MQM-Haqiqi’s candidate Syed Rafiuddin is over 2,200 while TLP’s Shahzada Shahbaz is slightly behind him in the count.

Muhammad Abu Bakar of MQM-P, who is third in the race, has obtained around 1,900 votes.

The voting time in the by-poll of NA-240 constituency of Karachi got over at 5pm. The counting of votes is still underway.

Clash between PSP, TLP

A violent clash between the supporters of PSP and TLP erupted outside a polling station in Landhi No 6 area of the constituency, SAMAA TV reported.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Sanjay Sadhwani, the activists attacked each other with sticks and also pelted stones at each other.

TLP’s camp outside the polling station was also uprooted by the opponent party.

The reporter said there were no police or Rangers present at the polling station while firing also took place during the clash.

PSP Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal also reached the area after the incident while the law enforcement agencies also rushed to the incident site.

Meanwhile, the Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Babar has directed the SSP Korangi to arrest the culprits involved in the clashes and furnish a report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The contest

Voting for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 began Thursday morning which continued till 5pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali on April 19. He was elected from NA-240 on MQM-Pakistan’s ticket in 2018 general elections.

There are a total of 529,855 registered voters in the constituency, including 2,94,385 male and 2,35,470 female voters.

As many as seven candidates from different political parties such as MQM-Haqiqi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 18 independent candidates ran for the vacant seat.

Tough fight is expected between Rafiuddin Faisal of MQM-Haqiqi, Shabir Qaim Khani of PSP, Nasir Lodhi of PPP and Shahzada Shahbaz of TLP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which currently has most MNAs from Karachi, has boycotted the by-poll. The Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been running a campaign for the rights of Karachi, is also not taking part in the election.

Security plan

Over 309 polling stations had been constituted in the constituency, of which 203 polling stations had been declared very sensitive and 106 were termed sensitive.

According to the Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, a security plan had been prepared in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the district administration.

About 1,500 police personnel were deployed at polling stations for security. 12 to 16 police officers kept patrolling at each polling station.

A reserve force had also been deployed to avoid the risk of a collision between the workers and supporters of contesting parties.