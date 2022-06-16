Javed Iqbal eyes uncut OTT release

Javed Iqbal, which was recently selected for the Berlin Film Festival, might be heading for an OTT release, shared Abu Aleeha.

Speaking to Samaa, Abu Aleeha revealed that the film might be releasing on an OTT platform instead.

Abu Aleeha shared: “I am still waiting to send my film to a few more film festivals since the Berlin Film Festival, but I have already gotten from several Indian OTT platforms.”

He added: “I am willing to cut some scenes from the film if that is what the censorboard needs from my end for Javed Iqbal to screen in cinemas across Pakistan. However, they cannot ask me to reshoot the film or change its plot.”

Abu Aleeha feels that Javed Iqbal will not see the light of day in cinemas across Pakistan and therefore, plans to release it, uncut, on a digital-streaming platform instead.

And that’s not all. If Javed Iqbal does release on an OTT platform, Abu Aleeha will instantly begin working on its sequel.

Javed Iqbal was slated to release late last year. The film was cleared by most censorboards but at the last minute, the Punjab censorboard halted its release.

About Javed Iqbal

Javed Iqbal is based on the story of the serial killer from Lahore. In 1999, he confessed to abducting, abusing and murdering over 100 boys in Lahore between 1998 and 1999 when he surrendered at the office of an Urdu daily newspaper.