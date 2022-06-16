Javed Iqbal eyes OTT release amid censorboard concerns

Javed Iqbal, which was recently selected for the Berlin Film Festival, might be heading for an OTT release, shared Abu Aleeha.

Images reported that the filmmaker of Javed Iqbal, which was refused clearance by the censorboard, might be releasing on an OTT platform instead.

Abu Aleeha shared: “There were a lot of scenes, sentences that we had cut for the censor board because we knew they won’t be able to digest it. However, now I will make an uncut version which will be pitched to OTT platforms.”

And that’s not all. If Javed Iqbal does release on an OTT platform, he is willing to make a sequel which is much more “brutal”.

Javed Iqbal was slated to release late last year. The film was cleared by most censorboards but at the last minute, the Punjab censorboard halted its release.

About Javed Iqbal

Javed Iqbal is based on the story of the serial killer from Lahore. In 1999, he confessed to abducting, abusing and murdering over 100 boys in Lahore between 1998 and 1999 when he surrendered at the office of an Urdu daily newspaper.