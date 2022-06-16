Zarrar trailer: Shaan goes to extreme lengths to protect Pakistan
The film has been in the works for several years
Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid is coming back to the silver screen with yet another acting-packed thriller, Zarrar.
Zarrar, which had been filming for several years, recently released its trailer.
It sees Shaan Shahid in an intense role, ready to take on all the evil forces in the world that are planning to harm his nation, Pakistan.
The film also stars Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, and many others.
While the trailer has got Shaan Shahid’s fans riled up, a release date is yet to be revealed.