Petrol price hike, Karachi NA-240 by-polls, pre-monsoon rains

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, June 16, 2022:

The federal government Wednesday increased petrol prices by Rs24.03 to Rs233.89 per litre in a third major price hike in less than 20 days.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the prices have been increased due to the rising global oil prices and exchange rate variation.

Read more: People consider returning to work from home amid petrol price hikes

“…Maintaining the fuel prices at the subsidized rate is constantly increasing the fiscal deficit and current account gap besides putting pressure on country’s foreign exchange reserves,” reads the notification.

Even after the hike, the notification added, “the Petroleum Development Levy and Sales Tax have been kept at zero.”

i MS ( Petrol) Rs. 233.89/Liter ii High Speed Diesel(HSD) Rs. 263.31/Liter iii Kerosene (SKO) Rs. 211.43/Liter iv Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs. 207.47/Liter

Read: How much petrol costs without govt taxes, subsidies

By-elections in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 is being held today (Thursday).

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Iqbal Muhammad Ali of MQM Pakistan.

Over 309 polling stations have been constituted in the constituency, of which 203 polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 106 are termed sensitive.

There is a total of 529,855 registered voters in the constituency who will use their right to vote.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast flash floods in several cities as a new system of pre-monsoon rains is expected to commence today (Thursday) June 16.

According to a notification issued by the Met Department, “moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from June 1.”

“Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura on 16th and 17th June that may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi Lahore,” the advisory reads.

Thunderstorms in the northern part of the countries, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir could damage the infrastructure, in those areas.

SAMAA Lifestyle: What are copyright laws and how can Pakistani artists protect themselves?

Despite Pakistan’s Copyright Ordinance 1962, the music industry is rife with plagiarism, largely due to a lack of awareness, reports Kokab Mirza.

In case you missed it:

Read our in-depth coverage on budgets here

• For Federal Budget 2022-23 click here

• For Sindh Budget click here

• For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget click here

• For Punjab Budget click here

• Balochistan government, on the other hand, has called the budget session on June 17.