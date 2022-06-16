Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s extraordinary baby shower

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child this fall with husband, Anand Ahuja.

The star, who is currently in London, also had her baby shower recently, photos and videos of which have been going viral on social media.

A certain clip from the baby shower shows a singer performing Sonam Kapoor’s famous song, Masakali from Delhi 6.

Other photos and videos from the wedding show Sonam Kapoor donning a vibrant, pink kaftan and enjoying the celebrations.

In March 2022, Sonam Kapoor and husband, Anana Ahuja, announced that they were expecting their first child this fall. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony.