Steep discount at PSX attracts sponsor shareholders

While listing a company on the stock exchange, a sponsor of the said company has to accept that his ownership will be partially shared with other investors. Usually, this decision is only made when the owner expects to receive a fair value of his or her business in return (the sum of all discounted future cash flows).

Investors purchasing shares in an initial public offering do often pay a fair price, however, the secondary market sometimes misprices, as the investors are overwhelmed by sentiment.

The sponsors, though, are often the best judge of a fair price of shares. It is thus not surprising that their silent and effective response is to re-acquire the shares at a discount.

This could happen in three ways:

Sponsors purchase shares from market/negotiated deals. Company itself purchases its shares from the market/negotiated deal. Delist.

In a falling market, options 1 and 2 are often exercised. If we scan the KSE-100 index, the sponsors/ substantial shareholders of 26 out of the 100 companies have been slowly and silently increasing their shareholding by exercising option 1 above.

One of these companies is MLCF which has been executing its buyback (option 2 above) in small quantities (till August 15, 2022).

NETSOL, although not in the 100 indexes, is also executing buy-back options to increase control of the company.

The reason why so many such deals go unnoticed is that the size of such purchases is usually small. It does not contribute to either increasing or decreasing share prices, hence many do not raise an eyebrow over the acquisitions.

However, it reassures a longer-term investor on the fundamental strength of the business of the company.

Muhammad Faisal Hafeez, FCA, CEO Kifayah Investment Management Limited