Petrol price jacked up by whopping Rs24, diesel by Rs59

The federal government Wednesday increased petrol prices by Rs24.03 to Rs233.89 per litre in a third major price hike in less than 20 days.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the prices have been increased due to the rising global oil prices and exchange rate variation.

“…Maintaining the fuel prices at the subsidized rate is constantly increasing the fiscal deficit and current account gap besides putting pressure on country’s foreign exchange reserves,” reads the notification.

Even after the hike, the notification added, “the Petroleum Development Levy and Sales Tax have been kept at zero.”

The new prices, as notified by the government, are:

i MS ( Petrol) Rs. 233.89/Liter ii High Speed Diesel(HSD) Rs. 263.31/Liter iii Kerosene (SKO) Rs. 211.43/Liter iv Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs. 207.47/Liter

They will be applicable from June 16.

Earlier, in a press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the hike. He added that the government has increased the prices “with a heavy heart” as there was no other option due to rising oil prices in the world.

The new price of petrol is Rs233.89 per litre, up by Rs.24.03 from Rs209.86. The price of diesel has been hiked by Rs59.16 to Rs263.31 per litre from Rs204.15. The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs29.49 to Rs211.43per litre and that of light diesel (LDO) by Rs29.16 to Rs207.43per litre.

Ismail said the government is aware that the hike will lead to inflation, but the government was compelled as the other option would have led to destruction.

“There will be relief after hardship. We will control the inflation. But [at this moment] we couldn’t have done anything else but to pass on the price,” he said.

Ismail said the government is helpless in front of the rising oil prices.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the decision has been mad with a heavy heart.

He said if the prices wouldn’t have been hike, the economic crisis would have worsened.

“We import nine million ton petrol and 8.8million ton diesel every year. Currently [with] the global oil prices, [if the prices are not hiked] the government will have to pay Rs100b every month.”

This would mean that the taxpayer’s money would have to be spent on these subsides which amount to Rs1200b, Malik said.

Compare it with the defence budget Rs1536b, PSDP Rs727b, total government expenditure of Rs550b, and social security programmes Rs310b, he said.

He said in time of this crisis, the burden has to be shared by those who own plot and luxury cars.

He added that the price of petroleum in the UAE is over one dollar.

“The countries that are producing oil are selling petrol at $1. They have the wealth to reduce the price, but the international prices have compelled them to pass this burden to people.”

On June 3, the government had increased petrol prices by Rs30 to Rs209.86 per litre. The price of high speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs30 per litre to 204.15.

On May 27, the prices were increased by Rs30 per litre across all categories. This was the highest, single increase in fuel prices in the country’s history.