We sent envoy twice, but Russia refused to sell oil to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that after former Energy Minister Hammad Azhar wrote a letter to Russia for the purchase of discounted oil, Pakistan twice sent an envoy to discuss the matter but Russia refused to sell oil

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik LIVE, the finance minister refuted the claims of former Prime Minister Imran Khan that Russia was ready to sell discounted oil to Pakistan but the current government backed off the agreement, allegedly under the US pressure.

“I am under the US pressure, but Imran Khan was not. He should have bought oil from Russia in March. India bought oil from Russia in March. They [the previous government] should have too.”

According to Ismail, Russia has blamed Pakistan for backing off a 2015 government-to-government gas pipe line agreement. “They used it [agreement] as a reason to refuse discussions [about sale of oil].”

‘Pakistan can’t survive with $10b reserves’

Talking about the current state of the economy, the finance minister said that until the tax to GDP ration and the export to GDP ratio increased to 14percent or 15percent, Pakistan’s survival would be impossible.

“India has $600b foreign currency reserves, Bangladesh has $40b to $50b and we have less than $10b. As a nation, we should think where are we standing.”

He also criticized the previous PTI government for it’s economic policies, specially the subsides on petrol, diesel and electricity.

Amid the rising global oil prices, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 28, announced a Rs10 reduction in petrol’s price and a Rs5 per unit cut in electricity tariff. The subsidies, aimed at providing relief to people, became a major sticking point with the IMF that was giving Pakistan a $6b loan.

Ismail said the previous government was sustaining a Rs200b loss due to subsidies, and total size of the package was Rs102b, three times the expense of running the government.

The current government, since coming to power in April, has raised the price of petroleum products by Rs60. The petroleum prices, which are reviewed fortnightly, are expected to increase further today, on June 15.

However, when asked about it, the finance minister said the prime minister will decided whether to increase the prices tonight, or not.

He said the government is aware of the inflationary pressure on common men due to the hike in prices.

“To save people from inflationary pressure, the prime minister has announced sasta petrol, sata diesel scheme under which eight million people registered under BISP received Rs2000, while another six million people are being registered. In total, 14 million people will be supported through this scheme.”

‘Market sentiment leading to rise in dollar’s value’

Talking about the plummeting value of Pakistani rupee, the finance minister said the reserves have fallen from $10.3b to around $9b since April 2022.

He called the discussion on exchange rate akin to “dog chasing its tail,” adding that if fundamental economic indicators are fixed, “the dollar would take care of itself.”

He linked the rising value of the dollar to the negative market sentiment, adding the only way to avert it is to “improve the market sentiment.”

“We will deliver the [deal with the] IMF which will improve the market sentiment.”

The finance minister said China has rolled over a loan of YEN 15billion, while the expected rollover of Saudi Arabia’s loan would take place after the IMF program.

He said the IMF has laid strict conditions for the resumption of the program.

He also blamed the PTI and former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for agreeing a deal with the IMF and later back tacking.

Citing the example of Personal Income Tax (PIT), Ismail said the PTI government, three years ago,agreed to change the PIT structure and raise the tax, but it kept deferring the decision for three years.

He said the IMF is unhappy with the changes to PIT announced in the budget for FY 22-23 and wants Pakistan to amend it.

“We have given some alternate proposal [to IMF] and talks are underway on them.”

‘Government has plans to fix the economy’

Ismail said the current coalition government has complete clarity on what needs to be done to fix the economy. “We only have two options: reduce expenses or increase revenue,” he said.

The government has allocated Rs1500b for the power sector and Rs4000b for interest repayment, up from Rs1500b in 2018, he added.

He said the government increased the prices of petrol, diesel and imposed rich-centric taxes in the budget, in a move to increase the revenue without burdening the masses.

He also hinted at further tax before the assembly’s budget session concludes.

He said the prime minister has two models in mind. The first is fix the agriculture sector and the second to incentivize manufacturers to export their goods.

‘Imran Khan received land for depositing Malik Riaz’s money in SC account’

The finance minister said the PTI government’s action in 2019 to deposit Malik Raiz’s money recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency, was “inexplicable.”

One thing is clear that the money returned to Riaz was state’s money.

Talking about the origin of the case in which the money was recovered, he said the Assets Recovery Unit, headed by the then accountbility czar Shahzad Akbar, sent a complaint to the NCA about 1 Hyde Park property owned by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz.

“When NCA traced the owners [the property was sold by Hassan], it discovered this money, which it though was laundered from Pakistan.”

Ismail claimed that the Akbar struck a deal with the NCA to send the money back to Pakistan, which was then deposited into the Supreme Court’s account as part of the Rs460b fine imposed by the court on Riaz.

Back then, Akbar refused to share anymore details about the agreement due to a “non-disclosure” agreement signed with the NCA.

However, Ismail said there was no NDA, but only an unsigned affidavit, hinting that Akbar lied about the affidavit.

He added that during the time this issue was settled, a trust was formed for Al Qadir University that has PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Imran and Bushra’s friend Farah Gogi was beneficiaries.

Ismail said Bahria Town - Riaz’s flagship property project - donated and transferred 458 kanals of precious land to Al-Qadir Trust after the agreement.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Akbar, who served as accountability adviser, took a Rs5 billion kickback for repatriation of the money.

He said the UK authorities had confiscated this huge sum after tracing it and approached Pakistani authorities to repatriate it.

The minister said that being the custodian of the state, the former adviser’s responsibility was originally to contest this money.