Moonis Elahi presents himself for arrest, FIA says ‘not now’

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, on Wednesday, appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for arrest. However, the FIA delayed the process citing the need for “further probe”.

Elahi was booked in money laundering case, along with father Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and four other people.

Ealier Wednesday, a case was registered by the agency’s corporate crime circle on the charges of money laundering and corruption. However, the agency did not summon any of the accused for interrogation.

However, he appeared volutarity and presented himself for arrest. Talking to the media outside the FIA’s Lahore office, he said the FIA has readied the teams to conduct raid for his arrest.

“The money that was to be spent on raids should be saved. Offer tea to [PML-N’s] Ahsan Iqbal with that money.”

I am here, they should ask me whatever they like, Elahi said.

FIA delays arrest

However, the FIA decided to interrogate Moonis and refrianed from arresitng him at this point. They also summoned his father Pervaiz Elahi. Mooni has been asked to appear before an interrogation team on June 16.

Sourced at the interior ministry said the decision was made to give the duo a chance to repond to the allegations.

FIA officials told SAMAA TV that the agency has arrested two individuals named Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, who are close relatives of Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The agency has collected evidence against the accused from Elahi family’s sugar mill in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan city.

They further added that the case was registered in light of the findings of the sugar commission report.

Sugar inquiry comission report

The sugar inquiry report was issued in May 2020. It revealed the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia on the orders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after the prices of sugar rose exponentially, apparently as a result of collusion by big sugar mill owners.

The mills were also found to be running double books, underreporting the output and under invoicing to inflate the cost.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were among the ones accused of benefitting the most from the sugar crisis that hit the country in 2019. The report said that six major groups controlled 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mill had the biggest share—20% of the total production.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

The report noted that PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi is also a partner in the RYK Group.

These three groups “availed a total subsidy of 57.49% that amounts to Rs1,419 million out of a total subsidy of Rs2,470 million,” the report said.

It named eight other entities that availed subsidy from the government and exported their sugar, contributing to a sugar price hike in the country.

It has been learnt that PM Khan himself reviewed the report before it was made public.

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter’s father-in-law Chaudhry Munir has also been named in the report as a beneficiary, as have the Sharif family sugar mills.