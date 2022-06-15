Heroic Quetta tanker driver nominated for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

The heroic tanker driver, who drove a tanker laden with thousands of liters of fuel away from populated areas whilst on fire, has been nominated for the civil gallantry award.

Faisal Baloch met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Shehbaz said that it was a “pleasure” to meet with the tanker driver.

“A real-life hero, he risked his own life to save that of countless others,” Shehbaz said, adding, I commend his selfless act of courage.

The prime minister further said that he was nominating Faisal for “Tamgha-e-Shujaat”.

Earlier in the week, Faisal had been presented with a shield, a certificate and a cash award on behalf of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The incident

On June 8, Faisal was unloading a fuel tanker laden with 44,000 liters of petrol at a filling station on Quetta’s Qambrani road.

Whilst unloading the petrol into the station’s underground tanks, there was a sudden flash and a fire started. Within the blink of an eye, the entire tanker was engulfed in flames.

While others ran away to save their lives, Faisal sprinted towards the cab of the burning tanker.

He got into the driving seat and drove the tanker away from the petrol station, which was located in a densely populated area.

A video which was posted on social media soon after the incident, showed the tanker covered in flames speeding away.

Faisal drove the truck for almost three kilometers to a deserted stretch of the road before bailing on the tanker.

Talking to SAMAA TV, he said that he acted on his instinct. “I thought that even if my life is lost, it is fine as long as lives of others can be saved [by driving the truck away].”

Saeed Shahwani, the owner of the petrol station, where Faisal was unloading, said that the driver had acted heroically to save thousands of people from certain danger.