PTI mulling legal action to de-seat Deputy Speaker Mazari for violating party discipline

Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) has hinted at action against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for violating the party’s discipline.

Mazari chaired one of the two assembly sessions Wednesday, held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. The session was called by the Punjab governor after the presentation of the annual budget in the assembly was stalled for two days due to stalemate between the government and the opposition.

Talking outside the assembly building, PTI Parliamentary Leader Mian Mehmmod ul Rasheed Mazari was ordered not to violate the party’s discipline by attending the session..

The opposition, mostly comprising PTI and PML-Q members held their separate session Wednesday in the assembly hall.

“All [PTI] members, including Mazari were given the order to attend the session in the assembly hall. The deputy speaker was sent a telephonic message and his office staff was given a notice, forbidding him to violate the party decision,” said Rasheed.

He added that despite this, Mazari attended the session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal session.

Rasheed added that the party has started consultations with the speaker to de-seat Mazari.

“We will go to the election commission and courts and de-seat him [Mazari] like 20 other members [de seated for violating party’s policy].”