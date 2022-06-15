Pakistan, World Bank ink $85m housing finance agreement

Ministry of Economic Affairs and the World Bank Wednesday inked an $ 85 million agreement for the “Pakistan Housing Finance Project” in Islamabad.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessed the ceremony as Asad Hayaud Din, secretary ministry of economic affairs, and Gailius J. Draugelis, acting country director World Bank, signed the financing agreement while representative of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) signed the Project Agreement.

The acting country director, Gailius, ensured the World Bank’s continuous financial and technical assistance to the government of Pakistan to help promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the parameters of valued partnership with the World Bank.

He also stated that today’s event reflects continued confidence by the World Bank in the government’s policies and programs.

The World Bank in March this year had listed several risks associated with the financing.

Sadiq particularly announced that the primary beneficiaries of this project will be low- and middle-income households in Pakistan reliant on informal incomes.

Pakistan Housing Finance Project is aimed at supporting the ongoing efforts of the government of Pakistan in increasing access to housing finance for households and supporting the capital market development in Pakistan.

This additional financing will fund the initial capitalization of the sub-trust of the Risk Sharing Facility created under the parent project of US$ 140 million being executed by Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company.

The project will enable the Primary Mortgage Lenders (PMLs) to move from the very upper end of the households in the 5th quintile to lower quintile income groups. Therefore, the financial sector at large will also benefit greatly as the project will help deepen the primary mortgage market, in addition to supporting the development of the capital market.