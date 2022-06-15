Cricket Australia grateful to PCB for resolving ‘rat’ issue during Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) is grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for getting rid of rats at the hotel during their tour of Pakistan.

The incident was mentioned in a letter by CA to the PCB which detailed their experience of touring Pakistan.

“When we arrived at the Hotel in Karachi and there were numerous issues such as rats in rooms, abnormal odours and a range of issues that were unexpected. You [PCB] and your team quickly worked to correct the majority of these problems and within 48 hours we were satisfied that all changes made enabled a safe and comfortable stay,” the letter stated.

However, CA also thanked the PCB for taking great care of the Aussies during the tour.

“From the moment we arrived on the ground in Islamabad we were incredibly well looked after. Everything that had been promised was delivered to an amazing level of detail and thoroughness,” it added.

CA also hoped that the two nations will cross paths in the future as well.

“We truly look forward to dealing with you in future and are genuinely grateful for the outstanding role that you played as the logistics and operations manager for our tour,” the letter concluded.

It must be noted that Australia toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March-April earlier this year.