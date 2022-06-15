Shahid Afridi slams ‘foolish’ decision of Mohammad Wasim

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has slammed Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim for selecting Mohammad Haris during the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

Afridi believes that Haris, who could only score six runs in two innings during the series, should not have been selected for fifty-over format on basis of performance in T20I cricket.

“It was a foolish decision by these people. I won’t say this to Ramiz Raja but if Mohammad Wasim is listening, I ask him to don’t take such steps. Why are you selecting a player who performed in two T20 matches for ODI cricket? Is the process that easy to earn Pakistan’s cap? He [Haris] should have played T20 cricket if he was selected on the basis of performance in the shortest format,” said Afridi while speaking on Game Set Match.

“I also back the inclusion of young players but atleast let them play domestic cricket. You have Sarfaraz and Rizwan as well. It is not as if Rizwan’s cricket has finished that you have brought in another player,” he added.

Afridi also backed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has not been at his best in ODI cricket in recent matches.

“He doesn’t need to do anything special. Rizwan should enjoy ODI cricket, similar to what he does in T20I cricket,” he said. “Expectations are so high from Rizwan, due to his performance in the recent past, that if he doesn’t do well in a two or three matches people start talking about him. But we will still back him because he is a key player in our side.”