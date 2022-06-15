Khan wants PTI workers to spread party message in door-to-door campaign

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers to be ready for his call, after which, they will have to go door-to-door and proselytize the party’s message against the “government imposed through a conspiracy.”

In his address to a gathering of party workers in Islamabad, the former prime minister said the

“I want you to go door-to-door and proselytize, and not politics. Proselytizing means explaining people the meaning ‘La ilaha illallah’,” said Khan.

Everybody reads the kalma, but they don’t understand the real meaning of it, Khan said, adding that it means promising Allah ta’ala to now bow in front of anyone but Him.

“When we bow in front of the idols of money and fear … it is shirk.”

Khan urged the people to come out against the “imported government” without any fears.

“People are afraid that if they come out of against powerful [rulers], they wold lose their jobs. They are intimidated of tear gas and shelling.”

He also criticized the police and Rangers personnel who teargassed the protesters who came out to participate in PTI’s Azadi March last month.

On May 25, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers came face to face with PTI protesters who breached the road blocks to occupy D-Chowk and enter the Red Zone in the federal capital. The police resorted to tear gassing and charging protesters with batons. PTI protesters, meanwhile, pelted police with stones and set fire to more trees and buses to dull the effects of tear gas fired by the police.

Addressing the policemen, whom he claimed violated law, Khan said the police takes oath to follow lawful commands and not the unlawful ones.

He reminded that there had been three long marches during his our government, “but we didn’t stop anybody,” he added.

“They want to intimidate people and silence them.”