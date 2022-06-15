ISPR’s stance not an opinion: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for doubting a statement by the armed forces’ media wing on the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’, adding that the military’s viewpoint was a “stance”, not an opinion.

“PTI tried to politicize the letter, which contained a conversation between two diplomats, “ Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said while addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday.

She said that the PTI was attacking institutions, when they should have provided evidence for their reservations over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

The information minister asked why the PTI was endorsing the NSC meeting points?

“Why was the PTI silent about the foreign conspiracy if they already knew about it?”

“Institutions are neutral and the government is not going to get detracted. Every institution is working within their defined domains but this is cannot be stomached by Imran Khan.”

She urged Imran and his party to show refrain when making statements against state institutions.

This was not an opinion, it was the official stance, so refrain from speaking against it, Marriyum said while referring to PTI’s comments on the ISPR statement.

Now PTI will have to face criticism for their comments against institutions, she added.

Talking about PTI’s criticism of the Punjab budget, the federal minister said, “Right now, the people of Punjab are being deprived of their budget just because of personal interests.”

“How can those people [PTI] who attacked the parliament are going to defend it. Those who could not even clear the trash off of Lahore’s streets become its stakeholders?”

The information minister further said that the PTI failed to fulfil their promises of 10 million jobs. Stop this drama and be ready to face defeat again in October 2023 elections, she said.