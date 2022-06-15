England lose Test Championship points for slow over-rate

England have been docked two World Test Championship points and fined 40 percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate in their second Test win against New Zealand.

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the home side were ruled to have been two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

International Cricket Council rules state that players are fined 20 percent of their match fee and the team loses a Test Championship point for every over they fail to bowl in the alloted time.

England won a thrilling match at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to an astonishing display of hitting from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

England batsman Joe Root is back at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings after scoring 176 in the first innings in Nottingham, which followed a century in the first Test at Lord’s.

The former England captain is on 897 points, five clear of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

The third and final Test between England and New Zealand starts at Headingley on June 23.