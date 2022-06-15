Squid Games reality show in works sans fatality

Netflix is casting for a reality TV show, Squid Game: The Challenge, inspired by the series of the same name - without any fatalities.

Netflix shared that the upcoming reality show will have the “largest cast and lump cash prize in reality TV history”, with 456 participants competing for $4.56m, reported Al Jazeera.

Thankfully, the participants will not be risking their lives for the money but will leave empty-handed, shared Netflix.

The reality show will be filmed in the UK and will only have English speakers at the moment. It will span over 10 episodes with games inspired by the original show, as well as new additions.