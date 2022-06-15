PTI leaders tell military spokesperson to not give interpretation to political issues

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari have reacted to a statement by military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, who on Tuesday once again played to Imran Khan’s claims of a foreign conspiracy behind his removal from power.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Umar said that yesterday a press conference was held and then the DG ISPR presented his viewpoint on TV programs about the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). “That’s why the PTI has decided that we must reiterate our viewpoint once again,” he said.

Umar said that he was unable to fathom why the director-general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had to raise the issue again when he had appealed to the political parties not to drag the military into politics.

“Whether or not the ‘imported government’ came to power by conspiracy or interference, political parties must be allowed to discuss among themselves, but since he [the DG ISPR] has spoken, it is important that a response must be given.”

Umar said that in the NSC meeting at the end of March — when Imran Khan was still in power — the communique sent by the then-Pakistan ambassador to Washington was discussed and a military officer said that facts and opinion must be separated and then he read from the communique and said that this part was based on facts and the other represented opinion.

The facts that were written there were a direct threat to Pakistan, Umar claimed.

As the PTI leader spoke a man approached him and said something. Umar said he has just been told that the DG ISPR did not hold a press conference but spoke on TV shows only.

The PTI leader repeated his party’s claims about the conspiracy and then admitted that the said NSC did not conclude that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was part of a grand conspiracy.

He said that this was the reason that Imran Khan wanted to form a judicial commission to probe the issue and to determine if there was a conspiracy involved indeed.

“Still this is an appeal that a judicial commission is formed and all the evidence is placed before it,” he said.

Umar said this was a demand by [former PTI] cabinet that was elected to power with 150 million votes and which was for responsible defending the national security. “Only the military is not responsible for defending the national security. The primary responsibility lies with the elected leadership to defence the national security,” he said.

The PTI leader also said that in Pakistan the president was the Supreme Commander of the armed forces and President Alvi had written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan to probe the issue.

Umar said that Imran Khan was not demanding that everyone agree with his narrative but he maintained that the nation has the right to know the truth and the best way to reach the truth is through the courts, which the PTI trusted.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan will again write to the chief justice.

PTI leaders say claim about conspiracy is party’s “viewpoint”

“I again say politicians should be allowed to deal among themselves. This is absolutely right. That’s why if the DG ISPR does not feel the need to give interpretation to political issues again and again, I believe, it would be good for the military and the country,” Asad Umar said.

Shireen Mazari said that she regrets that DG ISPR said that everyone was entitled to their opinion but that the PTI claims about conspiracy were based on falsehood.

Mazari said that the PTI’s narrative about conspiracy was a “viewpoint” as Umar earlier said, but if someone said that anyone who disagrees with them is lying, it is an “insult.”