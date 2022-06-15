Surge in drug trafficking: 40 foreign smugglers held in Pakistan

As many as 40 foreign nationals were arrested in Pakistan last year for their involvement on the charges of drug trafficking, according to official figures.

It has been revealed in the official documents, SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit has had access to, that the suspected drug traffickers were associated with international gangs in 18 different countries.

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) apprehended these foreign nationals at different airports and seaports with 86 parcels carrying drugs worth millions of dollars, the documents revealed further.

The official record stated that last year, Pakistan extended its support to Australia, Canada, South Africa, South Korea, Interpol, UAE, USA, Iran, Qatar, KSA, and UK in 123 drug-related inquiries.

The ANF recovered at least 42 parcels with drug consignments from traffickers who were traveling from the United Kingdom last year, the official figures revealed further.

10 of those parcels arrived from Australia, three from Canada and New Zealand each and one parcel from the US was taken into custody.

The official document revealed about 23 drug-related incidents in Bahrain and 11 in the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, overall 242.22 kilograms of narcotics being smuggled into Pakistan were taken confiscated.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control signed 34 MoUs with foreign countries as part of its counter-narcotics efforts while 30 MoUs in this connection were in streamline.