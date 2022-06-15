Japan creates goat-shaped robot to perform agricultural tasks

Engineers at Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries show off their latest invention – a four-legged rideable robot modelled after an Ibex, a species of wild goat found in the mountains of Europe, Asia and northeastern Africa.

The robot featuring large recurved horns can walk on four legs over rough terrains or move faster on smoother surfaces using wheels tucked in its underbelly.

As per the company, the battery-powered robot can move autonomously or by remote control and it is capable of carrying loads up to 100 kg (220.4 lbs).

VIDEO: Engineers at Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries show off their latest invention: a four-legged rideable robot modelled after an Ibex, a species of wild goat found in the mountains of Europe, Asia and northeastern Africa pic.twitter.com/IpAswE0HzZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 15, 2022

They began producing humanoid robots in 2017 and decided to develop a four-legged prototype last year as a solution to a balancing problem its two-legged robots faced.

The BEX was designed to perform tasks in agricultural settings, thereby answering a labour crunch problem in rural Japan.

The company will continue testing BEX this year and hopes to commercialise the robot in 2023.