ECB charge seven people after racism allegations at Yorkshire

The England Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has charged seven people following an investigation into racism allegations at Yorkshire, according to Sky Sports.

The governing body has concluded its six-month investigation and is likely to formally announce the charges later today.

The seven people, include former coaches and players of Yorkshire, have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, while also using racist and discriminatory language.

Earlier, former off-spinner Rafiq, 31, accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with the abuse he suffered at the northern county, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.

The Pakistan-born Rafiq’s revelations eventually led to turmoil at Yorkshire, with sponsors making a mass exodus and the club suspended from hosting lucrative international matches — a right that has only recently been conditionally restored.

Rafiq’s allegations, restated in harrowing testimony he gave to a committee of lawmakers, also led to a wholesale clear-out of Yorkshire’s senior management and coaching staff.