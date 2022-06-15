Babar, Imam, Rizwan create history in ICC rankings

Pakistan batters have occupied the top two positions in the latest ODI and T20I rankings, for the first time since the rankings were introduced, which the ICC released on Wednesday.

Skipper Babar Azam is joined by Imam-ul-Haq as the second-ranked ODI batter, while Mohammad Rizwan has gained one spot to reach second in the T20I rankings.

Imam scored three half-centuries during Pakistan’s recent ODI series at home against West Indies.

Thanks to Imam’s stunning batting performance, Pakistan now boast the two highest-rated ODI batters in the world for the first time.

In-form opener Imam-ul-Haq went past former India captain Virat Kohli, to join team-mate Babar Azam at the top of the Men’s One Day Batter rankings.

The 26-year-old jumped a massive 20 rating points to move in front of Kohli and now has a career best mark of 815 rating points.

That is, of course, still well behind Babar’s mark of 892, with the Pakistan captain maintaining his enormous lead at the head of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the opening match against West Indies.

In the T20I player rankings, Babar Azam is ranked number-one with 818 points, while Mohammad Rizwan is second (794 points). South Africa’s Aiden Markram has slipped to third on 772 points.

Amongst the T20I bowlers, Shaheen Afridi is in 12th position, followed by Shadab Khan (16th), Haris Rauf (29th), Mohammad Nawaz (60th) and Hasan Ali (63rd).

In the latest Test rankings, Babar Azam has retained his fourth position, while Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan are 18th and 19th, respectively. Abid Ali is 23rd, Abdullah Shafique is 35th and Fawad Alam is 42nd.

Apart from Shaheen Afridi, notable Pakistan bowlers in the Test rankings are Hasan Ali (15th), Mohammad Abbas (20th), Yasir Shah (37th), Nauman Ali (62nd), Naseem Shah (68th), Faheem Ashraf (73rd) and Sajid Khan (75th).