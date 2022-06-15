Shaukat Tarin claims govt will increase Rs30 on petroleum products today

Former finance minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin said Wednesday that per litre price of petrol will go up to Rs33.

He was talking during the Senate session on Wednesday.

“We left the petrol at Rs149/per litre, we were cursed a lot for that. What’s the price price today? Rs209,” said Tarin.

The government will increase around Rs30 [on petroleum products] today [Wednesday], he said.

They [the government] have said that they impose Rs725b levy on petrol and impose 17% sales tax, it will take price of petroleum product over Rs300, he said.

Tarin’s statement comes days after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in an interview with a private TV channel said that without the fuel price hike, there would be no agreement with the IMF, adding that without the Fund’s support, the country would default.