Rashakai Special Economic Zone will be an example for investors: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Rashakai Special Economic Zone would be an example for investors around the world.

Addressing a ceremony during a visit to Rashakai Economic Zone on Wednesday, the prime minister said it was his first visit to any economic zone and his government’s target was to complete an economic zone in all small provinces under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Rashakai Special Economic Zone was being constructed taking benefits from Chinese technology and experties.

Spread over an area of 1000 acres, Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone is a flagship project under the industrial cooperation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework that serves as CPEC Special Economic Zone.

Speaking about the security of chines working in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz said, “Security of Chinese friends in Pakistan is as important as the security of Pakistanis.”

Pakistan government will take all measures to ensure that the Pakistan-China friendship is not damaged by the enemy, he remarked.

Responding to a question, PM Shehbaz said the enemies could not digest the close China-Pakistan ties. He reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure the security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Talking about the ties between Pakistan and China, the prime minister said both countries enjoy time-tested friendship which had attained more heights under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He said the Chinese president’s vision and dynamism offered an opportunity to attain progress, peace, and prosperity, not only for Pakistan but the world.

He said in form of CPEC, Pakistan had been the first beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi.