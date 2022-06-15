Kristin Harila arrives in Pakistan to complete part of 14 peaks challenge

Norwegian athlete Kristin Harila has arrived in Pakistan to complete part of the 14 peaks challenge.

The 36-year-old is chasing a dream of becoming the first woman in history and the second person ever to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m in just six months.

In Pakistan, she is aiming to scale the next five mountains, including K2 and the 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat.

The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his ground-breaking 2019 record of six months and six days.

Only 44 people in history have summited all 14 peaks, in completing this challenge Kristin would also become the first person to do so from a Scandanavian country.

The 10-person group includes Kristin Harila (Norway), Dawa Ongju Sherpa (Nepal), Chhiring Namgel (Nepal), Pasdawa Sherpa (Nepal), Naoko Watanabe (Japan), Senu Sherpa (Nepal), Tseng Ko-Erh (China), Nima Gyalzen Sherpa (Nepal), Ningma Dorje Tamang (Nepal) and Pasang Lhamu Sherpa (Nepal).

In May 2021, Harila set a world record by becoming the fastest woman to climb Mount Everest and Lhotse in less than twelve hours.