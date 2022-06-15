Pakistan reports two more cases of poliovirus

Two more poliovirus case has been reported in the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases reported this year in the country to ten. All ten cases are from the same district – North Waziristan.

The health ministry reported the latest infections in 12-month-old and 11-month-old infants in UC-1 and UC-7, respectively. The latest victims to be affected by poliovirus are boys.

One case was reported from Dosali area and the other from Mir Ali.

According to a preliminary report, both cases showed that the children had never received vaccination during the routine immunization drives for the poliovirus after their family turned away vaccinators while the other child got some oral doses in SIAs.

A detailed investigation into why the children contracted the virus is underway, officials said.

Prior to the first poliovirus case reported earlier this year in April, Pakistan had spent 15-months without detecting a single case of the virus, the longest such period in its history.

With Monday’s confirmation, it takes the global tally of wild polio cases so far this year to 11. Ten of them have been reported from Pakistan.