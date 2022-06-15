Humayun Saeed believes Pakistani women prefer him and Fahad Mustafa over Chris Hemsworth

Humayun Saeed is coming to the big screen once again with London Nahi Jaunga all set to release on Eidul Azha, clashing with the much-anticipated Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Recently, Humayun Saeed and the rest of the cast of the film launched the trailer of the film which also stars Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Vasey Chaudhry and several others.

Addressing the press at the trailer launch, Humayun Saeed poked fun at the release of Thor: Love & Thunder clashing with his film during Eid.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, Humayun Saeed said: “Some girls like the lead of Thor, but Pakistani women like me and Fahad Mustafa more. 110%.”

Who do you prefer?