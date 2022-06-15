Anushka Sharma furious at Indian publication for sharing Vamika’s photos

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is upset at an Indian media agency for sharing her daughter’s photos despite repeatedly asking them not to.

In the comments section of a Times Group publication, Anushka Sharma wrote: “Seems like Times Group knows what’s better for kids than their parents themselves as they can’t stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi.”

The photo shared by Times Group have now been deleted. However, this is not the first time Vamika’s photos have been leaked on social media.

Earlier this year, during a cricket match that Virat Kohli was a part of, the camera panned towards Anushka Sharma in the bleachers, who was also holding Vamika.

Vamika’s photos soon went viral but several publication houses were resposnible and did not share the toddler’s photo because the parents had earlier requested not to.

At the time too, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed a statement that read: “We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you.”