Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah warns PTI not to create fuss in assembly

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the budget of the Sindh Assembly would be passed legally but warned the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not to create a fuss.

Speaking at a post-budget news conference in Karachi on Wednesday, the Sindh chief minister referred to the ruckus during his budget speech the other day. He lamented the strange way PTI had of protesting, accusing the opposition of following the path of “dictatorship”.

“If they want to make such a fuss, we are prepared.”

The minister said 75% of members were satisfied with the budget so this time the government will not allow the opposition members to create disturbance during their speeches.

During Shah’s budget speech, members of other opposition parties including the MQM, GDA and TLP sat quietly listening to the budget.

“There is still an open invitation to the PTI to come and sit in the assembly for dialogue, we will listen to them and also give answers,” the chief minister offered.

No new taxes

Talking about the new budget, he said no new taxes were introduced in the budget though some new development schemes have been included in the budget.

Moreover, he said that the provincial government is working to provide relief to the public and has in fact removed three taxes while tax on the IT sector has been cut from 13% to 3%.

He expressed the hope that the provincial economy will perform better next year because the previous federal government did not help the province but now, they have good ties with the PML-N led coalition government.