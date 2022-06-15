What are copyright laws and how can Pakistani artists protect themselves?

Nothing frustrates an artist more than plagiarism. They spend days thinking about a couplet and reviewing the notes meticulously hundreds of times before getting the satisfaction that a tune is near perfect.

But once released, it is at the mercy of the vultures that circle artists who develop original content. It takes copycats mere hours to lift your creation, give it their spin and re-release it. On TikTok, this may be even faster.

It happens every day. The latest victim of this copycat ‘crime’ is Pakistani pop artist Abrarul Haq – famous for his Punjabi songs.

Abrar’s famous ‘Nach Punjaban’ has allegedly been copied in an upcoming Bollywood movie “Jugjugg Jeeyo”. While the Indian movie industry ripping off content is nothing new, what certainly raised eyebrows in Pakistan and across the world was the fact that ace Bollywood producer Karan Johar is involved in the film.

The question is: What can he do about this?

After the Indian rendition of the copy came out in a trailer, Abrar threatened to sue the Indian producers. In a bid to sweep the matter under the carpet, Karan Johar’s production house decided to include the singer’s name in the credits – as if that would be compensation enough. All it ended up doing was to certify the Indian producer’s guilt on the matter.

T-series, the official record label behind the film’s music, then released a statement clarifying the matter from their end, wherein it claimed that the rights to adapt the song had been acquired from Movie Box, which owns the rights to the song.

Abrar, however, is no stranger to being ripped off by Bollywood. What makes it worse is that this is not the first time that Nach Punjaban has been copied, nor is this his only song that is ripped off. Before this, Abrar’s first major hit ‘Billo day Ghar’ was copied in the 1997 Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Ziddi’.

Abrar’s 1998 hit single ‘December’ was also used in the Bollywood movie Chocolate. 2000’s ‘Aja ni beja cycle ty’, ‘Kuriyan Lahore diyan’ and ‘Tere Naal Pyar Ho Gya’ from Abrar’s 2009 album are also on the extensive list.

Legal action

Abrarul Haq has announced that he will take legal action against the Indian producers. In a recently released video, the singer appreciated KJo for giving him credit for the song but it failed to fully satisfy Abrar. The singer from the city of saints maintains that he has not given anyone rights to use his song and that he will now see them in court.

Despite multiple attempts and assurance by his manager, Abrar hasn’t given his version.

Given his intentions to go to court to settle the dispute, we look at the options that he has available:

In Pakistan, under the Copyright Ordinance, 1962, songs and melodies are registered in the category of music. Despite this, the music industry is rife with plagiarism, largely due to a lack of awareness of international copyright law. Artists usually do not register their work. The fact that the implementation of existing intellectual rights laws is almost non-existing is one of the major reasons why copyright theft is so prevalent in developing countries.

‘Hardly 2% of artists register their work’

Niaz Ali Lashari, who is the Deputy Registrar at the Intellectual Property Rights Organization (IPO) in Karachi, said that the biggest reason for intellectual theft is a lack of awareness amongst artists about the laws and a “trend” of not registering your work. He explained: “Hardly 2% of artists register their work.”

“To be able to take any legal action on intellectual theft, the most important thing is to register your work with the IPO,” he said, adding that once that is one, the government issues a certificate of authenticity that can be used to claim ownership of any intellectual property, particularly in the case someone copies it.

A tribunal then hears the complaint. “But if there is no record, then the complainant will have to prove that it was their creation,” said Lashari.

One of the reasons why people do not register their work is that those who call themselves “creative” are often guilty of copying in the first place.

People who steal other artists’ work can’t complain when they become the victim, he said. This is why copyright is not given much importance.

Why is it important to register a song?

Lashari said as per the laws in Pakistan, the one who creates the song is considered the owner. However, this is just a claim because you can only take legal action if your song is registered. Only the person/company that owns the rights can initiate the legal proceedings, he explained.

How do copyrights laws work in Pakistan?

Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the CEO of audio streaming service Patari, said that whenever a song is made, three people “own” the rights: the producer, the lyricist and the music composer.

Usually, the singer does not enjoy the ownership rights. If a company is creating a song, then it pays the singer for his services, he explained.

Similarly, if the producer is being paid for his services, then he also does not have any rights but in the case of lyricist and composer, it is different. They remain the owner until and unless they explicitly sell/forfeit their rights.

Initially, the artist and the streaming company enter into a contract, he said. This contract allows the singer to own the content that is being shared including the production, lyrics and composition, or has acquired rights from the composer and writers in writing.

For streaming services, it is pretty straightforward. The artist signs a licensing agreement that he owns the copyrights of the song and the company can stream it, Rizwan explained.

What if someone sues a streaming company for copyrights?

In case a singer sends a song that he doesn’t own and the original creator sends a legal notice to the streaming company, Rizwan explained that they have clauses in their agreement that indemnifies the streaming service in any legal dispute which should arise. The singers will have to sort it out amongst themselves, said Rizwan.

On a question of why Pakistani artists do not register their songs, Rizwan maintained that it is a very slow process that can, at times, take as long as 7 months to complete.

For example, if someone has created a song for a movie, they will go to the IPO for registration hoping that by the time the movie is released, it will be registered and no one will be able to steal their song.

But it is a different story for singers who spend millions to produce a song, he said. They can’t keep the song in their pocket for long. They have to cash it.

“Instead of going to IPO, they get digital fingerprints of their creation through distribution services. So if someone tries to cash it online, the fingerprints match and the royalty automatically transfers to the real owner,” he explained.

Appeal where crime is being committed

It is important to note that according to the laws, if a song was created in Pakistan but has been stolen by an artist abroad, then it is important to initiate legal action or get the royalty of the song from the place where the offense was committed, that is you will have to travel to the country where the theft has been committed and file in the courts there. However, for artists in Pakistan, the only legal action applicable local legally is to approach the court for a stay order against the release of the song.

When Sabri Brothers’ qawwali was used in Salman Khan’s movie

Abrar is not the only one whose songs have been ripped off by Bollywood. Indeed, that list includes names that stretch around half the world. The Sabri Brothers are the other victims of India’s voracious appetite to steal and copy songs. Their famous qawwali was used without permission in Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Amjad Sabri, son of Ghulam Farid Sabri, had approached the court to stop the movie from being released in Pakistan. Amjad also wanted to go to India to pursue the case against the producers. But before he could get a visa, Salman called him and the two reached an agreement.

Songs can be used with permission

A song can be used in another song in a different way or by improvising the lyrics. This is a copyright adaptation. A certain part of the melody of a song can also be played in the loop of a new song, this is called sampling. But to do that, you still need to acquire permission from the original creator.