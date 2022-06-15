‘Look in the mirror’: Mickey Arthur responds to Umar Akmal’s allegations

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hit back at out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal, who accused the latter of ruining his career.

Speaking to local media, the Quetta Gladiators batter stated that Arthur had ignored him at every turn.

“Mickey [Arthur] had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today,” he was quoted saying by Cricket Pakistan. “However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me.”

“I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn,” the 32-year-old added.

It didn’t take long for Arthur to respond to the allegations levelled by the batter.

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022

The right-hander has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, where he scored over 5,800 runs combined.