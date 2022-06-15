Rupee slumps to historic low against dollar for third day in a row

The value of the Pakistani rupee, once again, plummeted to another all-time low in the interbank market against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The greenback traded at Rs206 after recording an increase of 84 paisas in the first session. The rupee lost move value later in the day and the US dollar closed at Rs206.46.

The rupee depreciated Rs1.3, or 0.63%, in the intraday trading.

Meanwhile, in the open market, too, the local currency has slumped to an all-time low and is being sold at Rs207.

Read more: How speculative trading pushes up the US dollar

The rupee has come under pressure after talks with the IMF were delayed. The IMF country head this week demanded more budgetary measures after the federal government presented federal budget for the next fiscal year.

The government has already hinted at re-imposing the petroleum development levy by adding a receipts estimate of Rs720 billion under this head in the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.