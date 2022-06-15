Rain at last: Cholistan gets much-needed relief

Rain, at last, has brought much-needed relief across the Cholistan, the driest region in the country.

Heavy showers lashed on Tuesday late at night and filled the tube wells with water, subsequently giving population that used to live nearby the area possibility to return.

Khalri, Danda Wala, Rasoolsar, Kharoowala and other parts of Cholistan received rain.

Cholistan is the driest region in the country. At least 200 livestock were killed experiencing water constraints in the past few weeks as the 18-month-long drought persists. Now the rainfall has come as a blessing for the people of Cholistan.

On the brink: Parched Cholistan thirsts for water

SAMAA TV exclusive coverage on drought-hit Cholistan

Rain forecast

Different areas of Balochistan and Punjab have received pre-monsoon showers, turning the weather pleasant in these areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast flash floods and said a new system of rain, wind thundershowers would enter AJK, GB, KP, Punjab and Balochistan from June 15. These areas will receive heavy rainfall till the system subsides by June 23.

Rain, wind thundershowers with few heavy rainfalls are expected in Islamabad Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhan, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu Sahiwal, Khanewal and Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan from June 16 to June 21.