NBP wins terror financing case in New York court

Pakistan has won the terror-financing case against the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the Federal Court in New York, saving it from bankruptcy, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

The national bank was accused of facilitating the transfer of funds to plan and execute an attack on the United States military base in Afghanistan, which killed nine American soldiers.

SAMAA TV’s Zulqarnain Iqbal, citing government sources, reported that the plaintiff withdrew their case against the national bank landing another major legal victory on an international front.

The victory has saved Pakistan from fines worth billions of dollars and bankruptcy, Zulqarnain added. The country could have also faced serious issues at the Financial Action Task Force.

The case was handled by the International Disputes Unit of the Attorney General’s Office. The team was led by Ahmed Irfan. It was the same team that helped produce positive outcomes in the Karkey, Reko Diq, Pakistan International Airlines, and Tuwairqi cases.