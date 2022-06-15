Govt-opposition wrangle delays Punjab budget, ISPR on defence budget, weather update

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

Punjab budget: Two sessions, one agenda

A deadlock between the Punjab government and opposition members prevails for the third consecutive day. So far, the assembly has failed to take up the one agenda for which the session was called – the province’s annual budget.

For the past two days, the session of the Punjab Assembly has been marred with the ruckus, sloganeering and pandemonium. Today’s (Wednesday) session, however, will not take place in the assembly’s hall, but in the Aiwan-e-Iqbal auditorium across the assembly.

Balochistan government, on the other hand, has called the budget session on June 17.

People consider return to work from home amid petrol price hikes

Art: SAMAA Digital

In the wake of the government hiking prices of fuel by Rs60 in less than a month to its highest ever levels of over Rs200 and hinting at further hikes amidst runaway inflation, many salaried individuals across the country are seriously looking into ways to offset the rising costs.

‘Defence budget has reduced’

Pakistan army’s spokesperson has said whenever the annual budget has presented the proportion of it allocated for defence expenditures becomes a topic of debate.

He claimed that since 2020, the army has not increased its budget. “Check the inflation and rupee’s depreciation in the past few years, it [budget] has already decreased.”

The spokesperson said the defence budget to GDP ratio was 2.8% in 2021, which has now reduced to 2.2% this year.

Talking about the defence budget’s allocation – Rs1,523 billion in FY22-23 – he said the military the amount is estimated based on the threat perception, challenges, military deployment and “country’s meagre resources.”

‘Flashflood’ alarms for major cities

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast flash floods in several cities as the new system of pre-monsoon rain is expected to start from June 15.

“Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura on 16th and 17th June that may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi Lahore,” the advisory reads.

Bilawal renews commitment to closer ties with Tehran

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen trade and regional connectivity and enhance cooperation in the power sectors, a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

The development came Tuesday after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. This is the first high-level visit to Iran since the new government took power in Pakistan.