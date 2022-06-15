Met department raises ‘flashflood’ alarm for major cities

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast flashfloods in several cities as a new system of pre-monsoon rains is expected to commence from June 15.

According to a notification issued by the Met Department, “moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from June 1.”

“Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura on 16th and 17th June that may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi Lahore,” the advisory reads.

Thunderstorm in northern part of the countries, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir could damage the infrastructure, in those areas.

The met department has also warned of landslides in Azad Kashmir, GB and upper KP.

Flash flooding will also erupt in Balochistan’s cities of Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Sibbi and Bolan.

Thunderstorm, rain in most parts of the country

The met department has said that new system of rain, wind thundershowers would enter in AJK, GB, KP, Punjab and Balochistan from June 15. These areas will receive heavy rainfall till the system subsides by June 23.

In AJK, heavy rains are expected in Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad Neelum Valley, while Ghizer, Gilgilt, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu in GB would also receive rainfall.. from June 1t5 to June 23.

Punjab

Rain, wind thundershowers with few heavy rainfalls are expected in Islamabad Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhan, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu Sahiwal, Khanewal and Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan from June 16 o June 21.

KP

In KP; Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottababd, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram Kohat Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan will receive heavy rainfall from June 15 to June 22.

Balochistan

Rain, thundershowers are expected in Sibbi, Bolan, Naseerabaad, Jhal Magsi, Mastung, Barkhan, Ziarat, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman and Harnai from June 17 to June 20.

Sindh

The weather will remain hot and dry with chances of dust and thunderstorm in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana.