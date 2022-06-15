Governor, Speaker call separate Punjab Assembly sessions to present budget

For the past two days, the session of the Punjab Assembly has been marred with ruckus, sloganeering and pandemonium. So, far, the assembly has failed to take up the one agenda for which the session was called – the province’s annual budget.

After the second day was wasted due to a stalemate between the government and the opposition, Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman, on Tuesday, issued a notification to suspend the session and called a fresh one. However, the Wednesday’s session will not take place in the assembly’s hall, but in a Aiwan-e-Iqbal auditorium across the assembly.

However, soon after the governor’s order, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi resumed the session after a delay of eight hours, which was already suspended by the governor, and adjourned it till 1pm Wednesday.

The Wednesday’s session would be chaired by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. Talking to SAMAA TV, Mazari said the governor has the right to call the session at any venue.

“The governor has passed the orders to the speaker to conduct the session but in speaker’s absence, I will chair the session,” said Mazari.

After the day-long drama on Monday, the session on Tuesday also faced delays as the opposition members opted to stay outside.

The bells to call members into the hall rang for almost an hour, but the members of the opposition lend a deaf ear to it, SAMAA TV’s correspondent Asim Naseer reported.

The opposition comprising mostly of PTI and PML-Q members has demanded apology from Punjab Police IG and chief secretary for the violence that took place inside the assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister on April 16.

Session adjourned without budget presentation

For the first time in the province’s history on Monday, a Punjab Assembly’s budget session was adjourned without the presentation of the budget.

Before the start of the session, the opposition demanded an apology from Punjab police chief and chief secretary.

The opposition, comprising mostly of PTI and PML-Q members, led by Elahi demanded Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Fazal to appear before the opposition lawmakers and tender an apology for the violence that took place inside the assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister on April 16.

The opposition had also demanded quashing of first information reports (FIRs) against opposition leaders.

A meeting of the business advisory committee, comprising government and opposition members, held a moot to reach an agreement, but failed.

After a delay of eight hours, the opposition claimed that the government had accepted their demands and the provincial police chief and the chief secretary would apologise to the lawmakers.

As soon as the proceedings began after lengthy negotiations, they were abruptly halted as Speaker Elahi objected to the presence of PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar inside the hall.

The speaker ordered the assembly’s security to escort Tarar - who is not an assembly member - out of the hall. This led to another face-off between the treasury and the opposition members.

The proceedings were then adjourned for 10minutes on the government’s request for Tarar to leave the house.

After Tarar left the house with his brother Bilal Tarar, the session resumed. However, Elahi once again demanded the chief secretary and the IG to appear before the house, saying that the “under no condition” the budget could be presented without the duo’s apology.

He threatened to adjourn the house if the government did not summon the two officials.

Violence in the assembly

On April 16, unprecedented violence took place inside the assembly as Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari chaired the session to elect the CM. The then government members threw lotas at Mazari and encircled him. One of the MPAs pulled his hair and others were seen taking shots at him. As the situation got out of control, Mazari was escorted to his chambers.

Subsequently, slogans were chanted by both the PTI and the PML-N members, while PTI members threw lotas at the opposition benches, leading to open altercations and fights.

To control the situation, a huge contingent of the police, led by Punjab SSP Operations, entered the assembly in civil clothes but later exited the hall after protest from Elahi.

However, the speaker left his seat after he got injured.

Following this, the session was held after the Anti-Riot Force entered the assembly.

The deputy speaker chaired the session on a microphone from his chambers and Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the chief minister.