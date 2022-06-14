Military contacted Gen Musharraf’s family for his return to Pakistan: ISPR DG

Pakistan army’s spokesperson has confirmed that the military leadership contacted the family of former President and Chief of the Army Staff General Pervaiz Musharraf – who is debilitatingly ill – for his return to the country.

Last week, reports of the former president’s death emerged on social media that were later refuted by his family. The family, although, confirmed that the former president has been hospitalized for the last three weeks “due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).”

Talking to a private news channel, Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said the military, as an institute, and its leadership is of the opinion that the former COAS should return to Pakistan.

He added that the former general’s family will decide if he returns to the country in light of his physicians’ advice.

The spokesman also talked about a number of other issues including the defence budget, army’s role in anti-money laundering and terror financing legislation to comply with FATF demands and COAS General Bajwa’s visit to China.

Talking about the visit, he added that the COAS is the first military chief in the history to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“[The relationship between] Pakistan and China are of strategic and China has stood by Pakistan in testing times,” he said talking about the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The defence relationship and the military diplomacy has played a pivotal role in stabilizing this relationship, he added.

He also rebuffed the impression of the slow development of CPEC projects, adding that government-to-government talks were going on over the issue and “progress has been made.”

‘Defence budget has reduced’

Maj Gen Iftikhar said whenever the annual budget is presented the proportion of it allocated for defence expenditures becomes a topic of debate.

Talking about the defence budget’s allocation – Rs 1523 billion in F322-23 – he said the military the amount is estimated based on the threat perception, challenges, military deployment and “country’s meager resources.”

He compared Pakistan’s defence budget to that of India, saying that due to India’s “Pakistan-centric defence procurement” and its capabilities, Pakistan Army has to remain prepared.

He said the challenge from India is so grave that 50percent of Pakistan’s 550,000 troops are stationed on the Eastern border, while 40percent is deployed on the Western boundary.

He claimed that since 2020, the army has not increased its budget. “Check the inflation and rupee’s depreciation in the past few years, it [budget] has already decreased.”

He said the defence budget to GDP ration was 2.8percent in 2021, which has now reduced to 2.2percent this year.

There have been further “belt tightening measures” undertaken by the army, he said.

The army has declared Friday as ‘dry day’ to save fuel consumption, on the special instructions of the COAS.

“The utility bills have been reduced … while elaborate exercises, vital for [operational] preparedness, have been restricted to cantonment areas.”

He further added that the military returned Rs6b that were allotted by the government to fight the coronavirus and while the unused Rs3.5b allocated in last year’s defence budget have been returned too.

‘Military pushed anti-money laundering bill through Parliament’

The ISPR DG said the government sough army’s assistance to meet with the IMF’s condition, fulfilling which would result in Pakistan’s exit from the gray list.

He added that in 109, the COAS created a special cell in the military operations directorate to work as a bridge between more than 30 institutions, ministries, departments and agencies.

The cell drafted a robust mechanism that led to the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing bills that were passed by the Parliament, he added.

He said Pakistan has complied with 26 out of 27 points given by the global financial watchdog.