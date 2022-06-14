Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 14 June 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 14 June 2022 Jun 14, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 14 June 2022 Recommended Sindh chief minister tables ‘tax free’ Rs1.714t budget amid uproar from PTI Met department raise ‘flashflood’ alarms for major cities IMF rep. asks Pakistan to do more as Miftah hints at further fuel price hike Most Popular Babar Azam breaks world record during second Pakistan-West Indies ODI Real Madrid to make shock move for Dortmund star Ronaldo to miss Portugal Nations League trip to Switzerland