Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen trade, cooperation in power sector

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen trade and regional connectivity and enhance cooperation in the power sectors, a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

The development came Tuesday, after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. This is the first high-level visit to Iran since the new government took power in Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the atrocities and illegal action committed by Indian in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the two leaders said their discussions took stock of the “entire gauntlet” of bilateral relations and identified ways to enhance them further and increase cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, border management, cultural and education.

The foreign minister arrived in Tehran Tuesday for a two-day official visit. He was received at the airport by a high-ranking official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

FM Bhutto will also meet Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other senior government officials. The meetings will deliberate upon issues of mutual interest.