Omni Karting Circuit could produce professional race car drivers for Pakistan

The Omni Karting Circuit is the first international standard karting circuit in Pakistan, which is located at Korangi Creek in Karachi.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, the CEO of the circuit Ovais Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s first professionally licensed formula race car driver, explained the reason behind building the track.

“We began things with a soft opening in January but it took me 12 years to reach this stage,” said Naqvi. “I used to participate in Junior Formula racing but there were no facilities here [in Pakistan] which is why I had to go abroad. The closest was Dubai, where I raced a lot.”

“There were limitations and restrictions in Pakistan because unless and until the sport doesn’t have a dedicated venue in Pakistan it won’t grow as you don’t have a platform for learning and experience,” he added.

Photo: Omni Karting Circuit

The organisers ensure that people wear proper safety gear before racing on the 1.6km long circuit.

Naqvi also compared the Omni Karting Circuit with other tracks around the world and especially the Gulf states.

“It ranks atleast in the top ten biggest karting tracks in the world if not the top five. Just to give you an idea, Dubai Kartdrome is 1.2km and the same goes for Bahrain International Circuit. Our features and specifications are all international level while also exceeding them in terms of track width and length. Lighting is our pride and joy because it is vital when it comes to branding during a racing competition. The lighting is also way better than the tracks in the Gulf,” he said.

The track is also likely to provide professional race car drivers, who can make a name for Pakistan in the sport.

“We are planning to hold national level championship here along with other competitions. This track is designed to make you a race card driver. It has every kind of turn, hard breaking, soft breaking, full throttle etc. So, you learn everything here, which will help you compete anywhere in the world,” he said.

However, Naqvi admitted that the track is not open for public for the time being.

“For now, the facility is members only and members can bring five guests with them. It is also open for corporate and private events. This is because our capacity is limited at the moment to manage the massive population of Karachi. So, it is better to walk before you try to run but we are hopeful about opening the circuit for public in the next few months,” he concluded.